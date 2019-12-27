Sudan army closes roads leading to its headquarters 

The Sudanese army yesterday announced the closure of all roads leading to the headquarters of the General Command in Khartoum, as a “sudden precautionary measure”.

In a statement, which the Anadolu Agency obtained a copy of, army spokesman Brigadier General Amer Mohamed Al-Hassan said that the closure of the road leading to the General Command headquarters comes as part of “sudden precautionary measures”.

Al-Hassan added that “the closure comes in response to news about some protesters’ intention to gather on Al-Tabiah Street, which contradicts the armed forces’ decision to ban political gatherings near the headquarters of the General Command, i.e. leading to potential chaos in this military area.”

No prior notice was given of the closure leading to traffic chaos in Khartoum, the Anadolu Agency’s correspondent reported.

