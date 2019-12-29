UN-recognised Libyan leader denies presence of Syrians

Libya’s UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) on Sunday hit back at social media allegations on the presence of “Syrian elements” in the military headquarters in the capital.

According to a statement by Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj’s office, the reports – issued by social media accounts affiliated with warlord Khalifa Haftar, commanding eastern forces opposing the GNA – suggesting a Syrian presence in the capital Tripoli do not reflect the truth.

The statement said such baseless reports are nothing but smear campaigns targeting the UN-recognised government of the war-weary country.

Since the ouster and death of ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

Erdogan: Turkey to send troops to Libya at Tripoli’s request