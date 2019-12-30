Fatah organise two events to celebrate 55th anniversary in Gaza

Palestinian secular movement Fatah announced on Sunday that it would organise two major events to celebrate its 55th anniversary in the Gaza Strip, run by the rival Islamic movement, Hamas.

According to Safa Press Agency, Fatah’s media commissioner, Munther Al-Hayek, revealed: “Much efforts are being exerted to make the events successful,” noting that events are planned to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He disclosed that the two events will include only one speech by Fatah leader in Gaza, Ahmed Helis.

Al-Hayek announced that Helis is to speak on the topic of national unity and will call for carrying out elections in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Helis is also going to speak about the attempts to eradicate the Palestinian cause, as well as to emphasise the importance of the popular resistance.

A year in review: will 2020 be a game changer in Palestine?

Meanwhile, Fatah’s branch led by the dismissed leader, Mohamed Dahlan, who lives in the UAE, is also planning to organise a major event in the centre of Gaza City to celebrate the same occasion.

Dahlan’s Fatah branch, known as the Reformation Current, announced that the event is to include a speech by Fatah MP, Majed Abu-Shammala, a strong ally of Dahlan, in addition to national songs.

It is worth noting that the Hamas-run interior ministry in Gaza has permitted the organisation of Fatah events; however, clashes often erupt during Fatah events, with the disruption ending only with police interception.