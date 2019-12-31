Houthis: Third Saudi coalition spy drone downed within 24 hours

It was reported yesterday that a spy drone belonging to the Saudi-led coalition was shot down by the Yemen armed forces allied with the Houthi movement, the third such vessel shot down in less than 24 hours, according to the Houthi run Al-Masirah.

“Air defences managed, thanks to God, to shoot down a Phantom spy drone in the At-Tina area of Hayran district, Hajjah,” Yemeni military spokesman Brigadier Yahya Saree said.

The latest downed drone “belongs to the Sudanese forces and was shot down this morning with an undisclosed missile while carrying out hostilities.”

Yesterday, air defence forces intercepted and targeted two surveillance drones, one of them over Al-Salif area in Hudaydah. The second drone was shot down over the Razih district of the northern province of Sa’adah.

Over the weekend, Saree released statistics during a press conference that over 6,534 raids had been carried out by the coalition this year.

He also confirmed that “our mounting missile capabilities during the year 2019 led to the implementation of painful strikes of the enemy, including operations in which 10 ballistic missiles were launched at once.”

