Over 19 Palestinian families live in caves to escape Israel oppression 

More than 19 Palestinian families have taken refuge in caves in the Al-Mufqara village near Hebron to escape Israeli aggression.

Fifty-year-old Mohammed Hassan said he moved to the cave last year with seven members of his family after Israeli occupation forces demolished their home.

Hassan explained that the Israeli occupation authorities continue to impose restrictions on Palestinians in order to expel them from their homes and seize their lands to allow settlers to occupy them.

A total of approximately 100 Palestinians living in the caves lack access to water, electricity, schools and roads. They rely on rainwater and harvest their own food, many work as shepherds.

The European Union has in recent years provided the residents with semi-permanent homes made of corrugated iron and solar panels to generate electricity. However, Israel has repeatedly demolished the homes and confiscated the electricity generators.

