Somalia: Foreign country behind Mogadishu truck bombing  

An unidentified foreign country was behind the recent truck bomb in the capital city of Mogadishu, the Somalia National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) announced yesterday.

“An initial report submitted to the national leaders indicated that the massacre of the Somali people in Mogadishu on 28 December 2019 was planned by a foreign country,” NISA said on Twitter, adding that it would cooperate with “some of the international intelligence agencies to complete the ongoing investigation.”

On Saturday, a bomb-laden truck rammed into a security checkpoint in Mogadishu leaving nearly 80 dead, including two Turkish citizens, and some 125 injured.

The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group yesterday claimed responsibility for the attack.

In response, Turkey sent a plane with medicines to the wounded people. Qatar was also reported to have sent doctors and four tonnes of medical supplies to Mogadishu.

Turkey to evacuate wounded after deadly Mogadishu blast