Israel: Iran committed a grave mistake attacking US embassy in Iraq 

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz said yesterday that Iran committed a grave mistake by attacking the US embassy in Baghdad, warning if Tehran harmed Israel there would be a strong retaliation, local media reported.

“We call on the international community to stand determinedly against the crimes of the murderous regime,” he said on Channel 12, Ynet News reported.

“This is a dramatic development. The Iranians misunderstand the essence of the American power.”

Meanwhile, he warned Iran of attempting to harm Israel, stressing there would be a strong response to any attempt.

“There is a possibility that the Iranians could harm Israel and drag us into this,” the Times of Israel reported Katz telling Army Radio.

While the chances of Iran attacking Israel are slim, he said, claiming it could happen as the protesters who approached the US embassy in Baghdad chanted: “Death to Israel.”

“It must be clear to them [the Iranians] that we will respond with great force to any attack,” he warned.

For the first time ever, Iraqi protesters on Tuesday penetrated the Green Zone in Baghdad and stormed the US embassy. This followed an American strike allegedly against Iranian targets in Iraq.

US President Donald Trump accused Iran of orchestrating the violence and said Tehran would be held responsible. More US troops were being sent to the embassy, US officials said.

In 2003, the US invaded Iraq and toppled its leader Saddam Hussein leading the country into a state of chaos and instability.