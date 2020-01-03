Bahrain names GCC secretary-general as country’s new FM

Bahrain’s King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa has appointed the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Abdul Latif Al-Zayani, as the kingdom’s new minister of foreign affairs replacing Sheikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.

The Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported that Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa made the announcement during a meeting with Al-Zayani.

For his part, Sheikh Khalid – who has been Bahrain’s foreign minister since 2005 – announced on Twitter that he had stepped down from his post. He is the second foreign minister in the kingdom’s history.

Al-Zayani will replace Sheikh Khalid when his term as GCC secretary-general ends later this year, no date has been given for this.

