Lebanon lawyers report ex-Nissan chief for visiting Israel 

Two Lebanese lawyers yesterday submitted a report to the country’s Public Prosecutor’s Office against Nissan’s former chairman Carlos Ghosn who they say has violated the law by visiting Israel.

Ghosn, who is of Lebanese origins but holds numerous passports including a French nationality, jumped bail in Japan, where he once headed the car giant and is not defencing himself against charges of financial misconduct, and made his way to Lebanon.

Following his arrival to Lebanon, lawyers Hassan Bazi and Ali Abbas said: “We stand in amazement at the silence of the Lebanese political parties, whom are considered allies of the resistance against Israel, from such security breaches.”

Under the Lebanese law, all nationals must comply with a national boycott of Israel as the two countries have yet to sign a peace treaty and Tel Aviv continues to violate Beirut’s sovereignty by flying fighter jets and drones into the country.

Lebanon yesterday received an Interpol arrest warrant Ghosn, while Turkey launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan via Istanbul.

