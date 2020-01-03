Pompeo: US committed to de-escalation with Iran

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday reiterated Washington’s commitment to de-escalation with Iran, following the killing of an Iranian top commander in a US airstrike in Iraq’s capital Baghdad, Anadolu Agency reports.

“I spoke today with Chinese Politburo Member Yang Jiechi to discuss [US President] @realDonaldTrump’s decision to eliminate [Qasem] Soleimani in response to imminent threats to American lives,” Pompeo said on Twitter.

I spoke today with Chinese Politburo Member Yang Jiechi to discuss @realDonaldTrump's decision to eliminate Soleimani in response to imminent threats to American lives. I reiterated our commitment to de-escalation. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

“I reiterated our commitment to de-escalation,” he added.

Pompeo said he also discussed the situation with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, thanking the allies of the US for “recognizing the continuing aggressive threats posed by the Iranian Quds Force.”

The US confirmed Thursday that it carried out a strike that killed Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force.

The Pentagon accused Soleimani of planning to carry out attacks on US diplomats and service members in Iraq and the region, saying the slain leader was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members.

The attack came amid heightened Iranian tensions with the US which culminated with the storming of the US Embassy compound by Iraqis on Tuesday.

READ: Iran names new Quds Force commander after US kills Soleimani