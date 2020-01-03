US Marines arrive at America embassy in Baghdad

US Marines yesterday landed at the American embassy in Baghdad, an Iraqi security source revealed.

The officer in the Iraqi defence ministry said US helicopters circled over the Green Zone in the capital as electricity was cut off in the local vacinity.

The source, who preferred not to be named, added: “The Marines landed at the American embassy and combed the building.”

There was no immediate comment from the Iraqi authorities on this.

On Wednesday, the US embassy in Baghdad announced the suspension of all consular operations until further notice following two days of protests which saw demonstrators storm the site. Protesters were demonstrating against US air strikes that killed at least 25 pro-Iranian Iraqi fighters earlier in the week.

