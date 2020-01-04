Qatar rejects Arab League remarks regarding foreign interference in Libya

The Qatari Foreign Ministry rejected on Friday the remarks of the secretary general of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, condemning non-Arab interference in Libya, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, the ministry announced: “These remarks contradict the decision made by member states of the Arab League following the emergency meeting that took place on 31 December 2019, which rejected foreign intervention in general.”

The Qatari statement also noted that: “The remarks failed to mention the intervention of some Arab states which supplied arms to Libyan militias that aborted the UN efforts to make peace and hold a comprehensive Libyan dialogue. The selective nature of the remarks published on the official website of the Arab League were shocking as they did not reflect the Arab consensus that the league should represent.”

The statement described the Arab League’s remarks as shocking because they followed a long period of silence towards support of some Arab states for armed militias attacking Tripoli, terrorising people and attempting to oust the internationally-backed government.

Concluding the statement, Qatar called for the Arab League to be “more accurate” when it comes to reflecting the collective position of the member states.

It also renewed its call for supporting the legitimate government in Libya, and to stop supporting mercenaries and armed terrorist militias.

