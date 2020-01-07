Portuguese / Spanish / English

Arab League plans conference for youths in Jerusalem

January 7, 2020 at 1:06 pm | Published in: Africa, Arab League, International Organisations, Libya, News
Arab Foreign Ministers meet to discuss the US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in Cairo, Egypt on 1 February 2018 [Stringer/Anadolu Agency]
The Director of Youth Administration at the Arab League, Abdul Men’im Al-Sha’eri, announced on Monday that the organisation is planning to hold a conference for Arab youths in occupied Jerusalem, Shehab news agency has reported.

The agenda of the planned conference will include how to tackle terrorism and extremism, explained Al-Sha’eri. It will be coordinated with the Palestinian Authority.

The announcement came during the League official’s speech at the fourth meeting of a conference the Arab youths being held in the organisation’s headquarters. Young Arabs, not just Palestinians, will be invited to visit the holy city of Jerusalem to attend the proposed programme. Nobody can enter Jerusalem without Israeli permission.

Al-Sha’eri added that the Arab League is planning to increase its activities in the occupied city.

