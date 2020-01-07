Family of 11 homeless as Israel forces them to demolish their Jerusalem home 

The Israeli occupation municipality in Jerusalem yesterday forced a Palestinian to demolish his house under the pretext that it was built without the necessary license, Ma’an reported.

Maher Nassar said the Israeli municipality ordered him to demolish the property or be forced to 80,000 shekels ($23,000) to cover the cost of demolition should they have to do it themselves.

As a result, Maher and his family of 11 were left homeless.

The Jerusalemite said he had tried to obtain the necessary licenses for the construction but the Israeli municipality was not cooperating and ordered him to pay a fine of 35,000 shekels ($10,000).

