UN sends 68 aid trucks to Syria’s Idlib

January 7, 2020 at 11:08 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, International Organisations, Middle East, News, Syria, Turkey, UN
Syrian families, who have been forced to displace due to attacks carried out by the Assad regime and Russia in Idlib, Syria on 28 December 2019 [Muhammed Said/Anadolu Agency]
A Syrian family, who have been forced to displace due to attacks carried out by the Assad regime and Russia, is seen at a camp in Idlib, Syria on 28 December 2019 [Muhammed Said/Anadolu Agency]
The United Nations yesterday dispatched 68 trucks of humanitarian aid to the Syrian province of Idlib, Anadolu reported.

The agency said the aid convoy passed through Turkey’s Cilvegozu border crossing, in the southern Hatay province, and Syria’s Bab Al-Hawa. The aid will be distributed to those in need in Idlib and its surrounding areas.

The Syrian regime, Russia and Iranian-backed foreign groups have been attacking Idlib, the last opposition stronghold in the country .

Hundreds of civilians fled the province towards the Turkish borders.

In 2017, Turkey, Russia and Iran reached an agreement designating Idlib a “de-escalation zone”, however the regime and its allies have been shelling the area in an effort to recapture it.

READ: Another bloody chapter before the final battle in Idlib

