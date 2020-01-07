Portuguese / Spanish / English

US official: US denies Iran’s Zarif a visa to attend UN meet

January 7, 2020 at 5:22 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, International Organisations, Iran, News, UN, US
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - DECEMBER 30: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (not seen) hold a joint press conference after their meeting in Moscow, Russia on December 30, 2019. ( Sefa Karacan - Anadolu Agency )
The United States has denied a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that would have allowed him to attend a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York on Thursday, a US official said.

Monday’s comments by the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, following escalating tension between the two countries after the United States killed Iran’s most prominent military commander, Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad on Friday.

