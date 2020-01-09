Four Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria bomb attack

Portuguese / Spanish / English

The Turkish and U.S. troops are seen after completed their second joint ground patrol within a planned safe zone in northern Syria along the Syrian-Turkish border, in Sanliurfa, Turkey on September 24, 2019 [Mustafa Güçlü/Anadolu Agency]
Four Turkish soldiers were killed in a car bomb attack in northeast Syria on Wednesday, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement overnight, Reuters reports.

It said the attack occurred during a roadside security check in the region east of the Euphrates river in Syria, where Turkey carried out a military operation with allied Syrian rebels in October.

The Turkish incursion targeted the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which spearheaded the US-led war against Islamic State and which Ankara regards as a terrorist group tied to militants fighting an insurgency in southeast Turkey.

No further details on the attack were immediately available.

