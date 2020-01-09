Report: 34 Palestinians victims of PA, Israel revolving door arrest policy 

At least 34 Palestinians were arrested in 2019 as part of the Palestinian Authority’s revolving door security coordination policy which sees Israel arrest Palestinians shortly after they are released by the PA or vice versa, the committee of prisoners’ families announced yesterday.

Reported by Safa news agency, the committee said that this policy is aimed at deterring Palestinian resistance against the Israeli occupation.

Giving examples, the committee cited the case of Palestinian prisoner Musa Al-Khatib, who spent one month inside the PA’s prisons and was arrested by occupation forces just one hour after his release.

Another example, the committee said, is the case of the Palestinian student Saji Abed, who was arrested by the Israeli occupation three weeks after his release from the PA’s prisons.

The committee also cited the case of Awani Likhdour, whose house was raided and searched by PA security services and within a few hours, it was raided and searched by Israeli occupation forces.

The committee said that the PA has adopted this policy as part of its fight against the Palestinian resistance which fights the occupation.