Baid o Batata (eggs and potatoes)

Many Middle Eastern dishes are named after the ingredients in them or the way they are prepared and this dish is no different. Baid o batata, or eggs and potatoes, is one of the simplest and most delicious breakfast dishes you can have and you can enjoy it at any time of day. I can’t tell you how many times we’ve had this as a quick lunch or dinner, as the ingredients are always at hand and take no time to put together.

When cutting the potatoes, you want to make sure that they are roughly the same size so they cook evenly. When making this for group breakfast or brunch, I like to cut up the potatoes and put them in some salt and water to keep them from going brown. This makes putting the dish together even quicker, but make sure you dry them before adding them to the oil.

You can make this dish two ways: either scramble the eggs with the potatoes after they are cooked, which is the more traditional method, or you could pour the eggs over the potatoes and let it cook like a frittata. I like to put it under the broiler to cook the top, but you could also turn it over like I did in the video.

Serve this with some veggies and olives along with piping hot bread and enjoy!

Serves 4

Ingredients

3 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into small cubes

2 tbsp oil

7 large eggs

1 tbsp mixed spices

Salt and pepper

2 tbsp chopped parsley

Instructions