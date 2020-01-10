Baid o Batata (eggs and potatoes)

Many Middle Eastern dishes are named after the ingredients in them or the way they are prepared and this dish is no different. Baid o batata, or eggs and potatoes, is one of the simplest and most delicious breakfast dishes you can have and you can enjoy it at any time of day. I can’t tell you how many times we’ve had this as a quick lunch or dinner, as the ingredients are always at hand and take no time to put together.
When cutting the potatoes, you want to make sure that they are roughly the same size so they cook evenly. When making this for group breakfast or brunch, I like to cut up the potatoes and put them in some salt and water to keep them from going brown. This makes putting the dish together even quicker, but make sure you dry them before adding them to the oil.
You can make this dish two ways: either scramble the eggs with the potatoes after they are cooked, which is the more traditional method, or you could pour the eggs over the potatoes and let it cook like a frittata. I like to put it under the broiler to cook the top, but you could also turn it over like I did in the video.
Serve this with some veggies and olives along with piping hot bread and enjoy!
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 3 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into small cubes
- 2 tbsp oil
- 7 large eggs
- 1 tbsp mixed spices
- Salt and pepper
- 2 tbsp chopped parsley
Instructions
- In a large frying pan heat the oil and add the potatoes. Cover and mix periodically until cooked and golden.
- In a bowl, mix together the eggs, salt, pepper, mixed spices and half of the parsley.
- Pour the egg mixture over the potatoes. You can either cover and let cook or mix them to have scrambled eggs.
- If you have covered the eggs and let them cook, flip them over to cook the other side. Alternatively, put it under the broiler for a few minutes.
- Serve with a sprinkling of parsley, some tomatoes, cucumbers, and olives. Eat with bread and enjoy!