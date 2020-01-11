Egypt army carries out nationwide military drills

Egyptian armed forces have announced that they are to conclude the ongoing nationwide military exercise codenamed ‘Kader 2020’, Al Ahram Online reported on Friday.

The armed forces announced in a statement that the ground, naval, air, special forces and commando units have been carrying out training activities in all strategic directions, in the Mediterranean and the Red Sea.

The armed forces, according to the statement, are going to carry out live shooting range exercises of various weaponry by naval, air, ground and air defence forces.

The military drills were planned to prove the capability of the armed forces to secure national interests and to simultaneously deal with all hostilities in strategic directions.

‘Kader 2020’ tests the strength and capacity of the Egyptian armed forces to secure the nation’s interests and wealth everywhere.

The statement noted that the capabilities of the armed forces saw significant development in the past five years.