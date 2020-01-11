Leaked pictures from Ain Al-Assad Airbase following Iranian attacks

Iraqi sites published photos that they said were leaked from inside the Al-Asad base, in Anbar Province, after the Iranian missile strike, in retaliation for the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad. [Arabi21] Iraqi sites published photos that they said were leaked from inside the Al-Asad base, in Anbar Province, after the Iranian missile strike, in retaliation for the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad. [Arabi21] Iraqi sites published photos that they said were leaked from inside the Al-Asad base, in Anbar Province, after the Iranian missile strike, in retaliation for the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad. [Arabi21] Iraqi sites published photos that they said were leaked from inside the Al-Asad base, in Anbar Province, after the Iranian missile strike, in retaliation for the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad. [Arabi21]

Iraqi news websites have published leaked pictures from inside the US Ain Al-Assad Airbase in the Iraqi governate of Al Anbar, following the Iranian missile strike, Arabi21.com reported on Friday.

The pictures show severe damage of the airbase, which hosts US forces. Meanwhile, Iranians have also published videos on social media claiming to show the damage inside the airbase.

The pictures were published at the same time as other images captured by satellite were also published, showing the sites which were hit by the Iranian ballistic missiles.

This came following an announcement by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC), that it had launched 22 ballistic missiles at US bases in Iraq, causing much damage and deaths among the US troops.

However, the US have disclosed that no human losses were reported, and US president, Donald Trump, tweeted that “all is well” after the attack.

