Israel excludes youth from Al-Aqsa for 3 months

Israel Occupation’s police, Monday, deported the young Jerusalemite Anas Muhammad Abu Hummus from the village of Al-Issawiya from the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and its entrances for three months.

The activist, Muhammad Abu Al-Hummus, told Safa news agency that the occupation police arrested his son Anas a week ago from the vicinity of the prayer area of Al-Rahma Gate (Bab Al-Rahma). This occurred while he was in a university exam and took him to the Al-Qishleh police station in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem.

Abu Al-Hummus added that the police released his son Anas after handing him over a decision to remove his son from the Al-Aqsa Mosque for a week, on a condition that he returns after the end of the week to receive another decision to deport him for several months.

“It was not the first time that Anas was excluded from Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Abu Al-Hummus explained, “as he had been expelled twice before, the first for four months and the second for two months.” “He was severely beaten during the recent events of Bab El Rahma’s prayer area,” Anas’ father added.