Israel rearrests Palestinian prisoner as he was being released

Israeli occupation authorities rearrested Palestinian Ismail Afanan as he was being released, Al-Quds newspaper reported yesterday.

The prisoner was taken out of Al Naqab Prison after completing an 18-year term but was rearrested and sent to Al Maskopia Detention Centre in Jerusalem.

Occupation authorities also issued summons to his brothers who were waiting for him at the prison gates.

Afanan, 39, from Sur Baher neighbourhood in Jerusalem, was arrested on 15 January 2002 and spent 18 years in prison over claims of membership in an armed Palestinian faction.

READ: Israel detained 5,500 Palestinians in 2019