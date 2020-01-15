Israel soldiers beat Palestinian man for not carrying his ID card

A Palestinian security guard was brutally assaulted by Israeli occupation forces after he failed to show them identification documents, video footage has shown.

Omar Hendi, who lives in the Shuafat refugee camp in occupied East Jerusalem and works as an Israeli-licensed security guard on the Jerusalem light rail, was stopped by the Israeli occupation forces while on his way to buy food at a restaurant close by his home.

The footage shows a large group of soldiers interrogating Omar regarding his proof of ID, they are then seen pinning him against a wall where they proceed to violently kick and punch him.

In the film, four soldiers can be seen just standing and watching.

Speaking to Israel’s Channel 13, Omar described his ordeal: “I told them that I don’t have my ID on me, I left it at home. The soldier said he did not believe me and grabbed me by the shirt, then everyone started hitting me.”

Omar called the soldiers “racist” while displaying the bruises and scars on his face and body.

An eyewitness to the attack, Omar’s mother was also reported to have been forced to the ground by the Israeli forces after she was alerted of the commotion from the shouts of her son, and ran out of the house to help him.

Omar’s lawyer, Abed Dawarsha, noted that his client was lucky because the physical abuse was caught on camera. “There are many, many incidents like this that we do not see,” he said.

According to Channel 13, the soldiers claim that they had attempted to handle him after he resisted arrested and cursed them, “threatening to slaughter them”.