Israel arrests Palestine citizen from Erez Crossing

The Israeli occupation arrested on Wednesday Palestinian citizen, Waleed Mustafa Salim Deeb, at the Erez Crossing between Gaza and Israel, as he was making his way to Jordan, Quds Press reported.

Reporting Abdel-Naser Farwanah, an official at the PLO’s Prisoners and Freed Prisoners Committee, Quds Press revealed that Deeb was investigated for several hours at the Erez Crossing, before he was moved to an unknown location.

Farwanah disclosed that the Israeli occupation informed the Palestinian Authority about the detention of the Palestinian citizen.

Commenting on the incident, Farwanah added: “Israel insists on making the Erez Crossing a trap for Palestinian citizens and a place to put pressure on them and blackmail them.”

He also noted that the Israeli occupation sometimes uses the Erez Crossing as a means for collective punishment.

Quds Press announced that Deeb was the first one to be arrested at the Erez Crossing this year, and that 13 Palestinians were arrested at the same crossing last year.