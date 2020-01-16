Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Israel arrests Palestine citizen from Erez Crossing

January 16, 2020 at 1:21 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
The Erez Crossing between Gaza and Israel, closed on the Gaza-side by Hamas officials in response to the assasination of one of it's leaders, Mazen Fuqaha, in the Gaza Strip on March 24, 2016 [Mohammed Asad / Middle East Monitor]
The Erez Crossing between Gaza and Israel in the Gaza Strip on 24 March,2016 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
 January 16, 2020 at 1:21 pm

The Israeli occupation arrested on Wednesday Palestinian citizen, Waleed Mustafa Salim Deeb, at the Erez Crossing between Gaza and Israel, as he was making his way to Jordan, Quds Press reported.

Reporting Abdel-Naser Farwanah, an official at the PLO’s Prisoners and Freed Prisoners Committee, Quds Press revealed that Deeb was investigated for several hours at the Erez Crossing, before he was moved to an unknown location.

Farwanah disclosed that the Israeli occupation informed the Palestinian Authority about the detention of the Palestinian citizen.

READ: Israeli authorities detain Palestinian man escorting ill wife at Erez

Commenting on the incident, Farwanah added: “Israel insists on making the Erez Crossing a trap for Palestinian citizens and a place to put pressure on them and blackmail them.”

He also noted that the Israeli occupation sometimes uses the Erez Crossing as a means for collective punishment.

Quds Press announced that Deeb was the first one to be arrested at the Erez Crossing this year, and that 13 Palestinians were arrested at the same crossing last year.

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Show Comments