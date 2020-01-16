Lebanon: Schools shut down following clashes between protesters and security forces

Tens of private and public schools have shut down on Wednesday following clashes between anti-government protesters and security forces in the capital of Beirut.

In Beirut all public middle schools were closed on Wednesday, while only three out of the 18 high schools were open to students.

Meanwhile, schools were partially or entirely open in the governorates of South Lebanon, Mount Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley.

The schools sent text messages to parents and published on social media that schools will be closed for security reasons, promising to compensate the students for the disruption.

On Tuesday night, violent clashes erupted in one of Beirut’s busiest commercial streets, Hamra Street, between security forces and anti-government protesters.

The security forces fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse the protesters outside the Central Bank building in Hamra street.

