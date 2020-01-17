Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Iraq: Obese Daesh mufti who called for rape and genocide caught

January 17, 2020 at 12:47 pm | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News, Syria
Obese Daesh mufti Abu Abdul-Bari [Twitter]
Obese Daesh mufti Abu Abdul-Bari [Twitter]
 January 17, 2020 at 12:47 pm

A morbidly obese Daesh ‘mufti’ who advocated enslavement, rape, torture and ethnic cleansing was caught in a raid yesterday by an elite Iraqi SWAT team of the Nineveh regiment in the city of Mosul.

Shifa Al-Nima, also known as Abu Abdul-Bari, was too overweight (reportedly weighing over 135 kilograms) to be put in a police car and was instead, unceremoniously taken into custody on the back of a pick-up truck.

Al-Nima is considered to be one of the biggest captures among the Daesh leadership in recent months, due to his position as the terrorist organisation’s top religious authority in issuing fatwas (religious edicts).

READ: US resumes joint military operations in Iraq 

The notorious preacher was also notable in his fatwas for destroying Mosul’s cultural heritage, specifically the ancient mosque and mausoleum of the Prophet Yunus in Mosul, sparking outrage and condemnation in the wider Islamic world. Daesh’s zealot interpretation of Islam considers such monuments as idolatrous.  The Jerusalem Post described the locals as having “terrible memories” of Al-Nima.

Daesh remains a potent threat, in spite of the slaying its self-appointed caliph and leader, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. The assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was instrumental in their near defeat, was welcomed by Daesh and King Abdullah of Jordan recently warned of the terrorist group’s resurgence.

READ: UK tells Daesh mother her 4 children can return home if she stays in Syria

Categories
IraqMiddle EastNewsSyria
Show Comments
Show Comments