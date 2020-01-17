Iraq: Obese Daesh mufti who called for rape and genocide caught

A morbidly obese Daesh ‘mufti’ who advocated enslavement, rape, torture and ethnic cleansing was caught in a raid yesterday by an elite Iraqi SWAT team of the Nineveh regiment in the city of Mosul.

Shifa Al-Nima, also known as Abu Abdul-Bari, was too overweight (reportedly weighing over 135 kilograms) to be put in a police car and was instead, unceremoniously taken into custody on the back of a pick-up truck.

Al-Nima is considered to be one of the biggest captures among the Daesh leadership in recent months, due to his position as the terrorist organisation’s top religious authority in issuing fatwas (religious edicts).

This 130-kg ISIS preacher had to be carted from his hideout in a truck after cops failed to get him into a carhttps://t.co/AS2b86nefD — News Nation (@NewsNationTV) January 17, 2020

After obtaining accurate information, and conducting continuous investigation, the SWAT team of the Nineveh Police Command was able to arrest a so-called sharia official and mufti of Daeah (ISIS) known as Shifa Al-Neama, nicknamed Abu Abd Al-Bari who was working as an imam. https://t.co/KSqiO5pjEu — Wladimir (@vvanwilgenburg) January 16, 2020

The notorious preacher was also notable in his fatwas for destroying Mosul’s cultural heritage, specifically the ancient mosque and mausoleum of the Prophet Yunus in Mosul, sparking outrage and condemnation in the wider Islamic world. Daesh’s zealot interpretation of Islam considers such monuments as idolatrous. The Jerusalem Post described the locals as having “terrible memories” of Al-Nima.

Latest photos for #ISIS Mufti. He was the strongest supporter of demolishing Mosul heritage. He used to give the Friday Sermon in my neighborhood. He cheered up in the very Friday after the blowing of Prophet Jonah Mosque in the early days of their invasion.

📷 Social media https://t.co/VWOCR4nmJE pic.twitter.com/zGYoVSuAaF — Ali Y. Al-Baroodi (@AliBaroodi) January 16, 2020

Daesh remains a potent threat, in spite of the slaying its self-appointed caliph and leader, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. The assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was instrumental in their near defeat, was welcomed by Daesh and King Abdullah of Jordan recently warned of the terrorist group’s resurgence.

