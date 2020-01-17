US loses lawsuit against Iran in Italy 

The Court of Appeal in Rome rejected a verdict to freeze Iranian assets in Italy, against the backdrop of a lawsuit filed by some of the families of the victims of the 11 September, 2001, attacks.

“The issue lies in the filing of some victims of the 11 September attacks of a complaint against Iran and its Central Bank, at the instigation of the US government, as they succeeded in 2011 in obtaining a conviction verdict from a court in New York against Tehran,” explained the Iranian Central Bank in a statement on Wednesday.

The bank pointed out that with the implementation of the US court verdict, the heirs of the victims filed a lawsuit at the Italian courts on 24 January 2018, in order to freeze more than $5.9 billion in Iranian assets in Italy.

Germany: US threatens Europe’s economy over Iran nuclear deal