Iran asks France, US for help with Ukraine plane black box 

The Iranian Civil Aviation Organisation said on Monday that it had asked for technical assistance from France and the United States to help analyze data from the downed Ukranian airplane’s two black boxes, but has not received a positive response.

The Iranian body explained that a request for equipment to download information from the cockpit and flight recorders – known as black boxes – has been sent to the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety in France and the National Transportation Safety Board in the United States.

“If the appropriate supplies and equipment are provided, the information can be recovered and reconstructed in a short period of time,” it said, adding that “until now, these countries have not given a positive response to sending the equipment [to Iran].”

READ: Denying previous report, Iran to examine downed plane’s black boxes itself

The Iranian aviation agency confirmed in its report that two Tor-M1 missiles had been shot at the Ukranian airliner three minutes after it took off from Tehran airport, downing the plane and killing all 176 passengers on board.

Canada, which lost 57 citizens in the accident, has demanded Iran send the recorders to France while Ukraine demands the recorders to be sent to Kiev for analysis.