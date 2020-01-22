Portuguese / Spanish / English

US calls to ‘immediately’ resume oil production in Libya

January 22, 2020
Oil field in Libya [Javier Blas/Wikipedia]
The US Embassy in Libya yesterday called to “immediately resume” oil production after forces loyal to renegade General Khalifa Haftar shut down major oil fields and pipelines.

“We are deeply concerned that the suspension of National Oil Corporation (NOC) operations risks exacerbating the humanitarian emergency in Libya and inflicting further needless suffering on the Libyan people. NOC operations should resume immediately,” the US embassy said on Twitter.

The Libyan National Oil Corporation said on Monday that guards under the Libyan National Army command shut down the pipeline leading to the coastal city of Zawiya on Sunday, forcing the corporation to limit oil production.

The Libyan National Army led by Haftar has been pushing towards the capital, Tripoli, where the internationally recognised Government of National Accord resides.

