Iran: Tehran open to dialogue with neighbours

Iran’s foreign minister said on Thursday that Tehran was open to dialogue with its neighbors and would engage in any efforts in the interest of the region, Anadolu Agency reports.

Mohammad Javad Zarif responded on Twitter to his Saudi counterpart, who declared Riyadh’s readiness to enter talks with Tehran.

“Iran remains open to dialogue with its neighbors, and we declare our readiness to participate in any complementary work that is in the interest of the region,” said Zarif.

Earlier on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat Farhan Al Saud said Riyadh was open to talks with Tehran, but that it was “really up to Iran.”

He added that Iran could not “further its regional agenda through violence.”

