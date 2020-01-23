Libya suspends air traffic in Tripoli’s Mitiga after missile strike

Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) yesterday suspended air traffic at the Mitiga airport in the capital Tripoli after it was struck by missiles.

“The Mitiga airport was attacked by six rockets, threatening air traffic at the port, and breaching the ceasefire agreement that was reached with the eastern-based government on 12 January,” the spokesperson of the GNA’s army, Mohamed Kanounou, told local media, adding that all the flights were diverted to the eastern Misurata airport.

This is the second time Mitiga airport – Tripoli’s only functioning airport – has come under fire. Flights were suspended earlier this month after rockets fell nearby.

