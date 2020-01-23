Trump: US to continue military cooperation with Iraq against Daesh

US President Donald Trump stressed yesterday that America will continue cooperating with Iraq against Daesh, news agencies reported yesterday.

His remarks came following a meeting with Iraqi President Barham Saleh on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing the United States-Iraq economic and security partnership, including the fight against [Daesh],” the White House said yesterday.”President Trump reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering commitment to a sovereign, stable, and prosperous Iraq.”

Reuters reported Trump saying before the meeting that Iraqis “like” what the US has been doing in their country.

“We’re talking about a lot of different things and you’ll be hearing whatever we do,” he told a journalist asking him about the prospects of US withdrawal. “But they like what we’re doing and we like them, and we’ve had a very good relationship,” he added.

