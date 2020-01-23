UN chief welcomes formation of new government in Lebanon

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the formation of a new government in Lebanon, stressing the international body’s commitment to supporting Beirut.

“The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement of the formation of a new Government of Lebanon today. He looks forward to working with Prime Minister Hassan Diab and the incoming Council of Ministers, including in support of Lebanon’s reform agenda and to address the pressing needs of its people,” the UN chief’s spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement.

Guterres affirmed “the United Nations commitment to support Lebanon’s strengthening of its sovereignty, stability and political independence in accordance with the Taif Accord and Baabda declaration, and its effective implementation of Security Council resolutions 1701 (2006), 1559 (2004) and other relevant resolutions which remain essential to the stability of Lebanon and the region.”

On Tuesday evening, Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced the formation of his government following a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east Beirut.

Diab’s government succeeds the caretaker government of outgoing Prime Minister Saad Hariri which had resigned on 29 October last year following weeks of popular protests demanding political and economic reforms.

