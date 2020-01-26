Israel approves travel to Saudi under limited circumstances

Israel announced today that it would permit Israeli citizens to travel to Saudi Arabia for the first time, under certain conditions, as reported by Reuters.

Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, after consulting with the country’s security establishment, issued a statement saying that Israelis would be allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia under two circumstances. Citizens will be allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia for religions reasons on pilgrimage, for example, for Hajj, or for up to nine days for business reasons such as investment or meetings.

Travelers would still need permission from the Saudi authorities, the statement said.

WATCH: Israel journalist reports for i24 from Saudi Arabia