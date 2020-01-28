Algeria’s newspapers: Turkey’s Erdogan’s visit boosts relations and peace in Libya

The visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Algeria hit the headlines, as most government and private newspapers published reports addressing the news on Monday. Algerian media unanimously considered Erdogan’s visit as an essential step towards strengthening economic cooperation and bilateral coordination between the two countries regarding the Libyan file.

El Moudjahid, an Algerian French-language newspaper, titled a report addressing Erdogan’s visit, on its front page, “An Agreement for Deep Relations.”

The newspaper’s editorial also stated that the visit gave a new impetus to bilateral cooperation, indicating that the volume of trade exchange and the goals set by the leadership of the two countries will allow relations to develop in light of common interests.

For its part, the private newspaper Al-Khabar reported that the Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his Turkish counterpart Erdogan agreed to “implement the outputs of the Berlin Conference … towards establishing peace in Libya under Algerian-Turkish patronage.”

Al-Watan, a private French-language newspaper, titled its front page: “Algeria and Ankara, two prominent partners, despite some difference in positions.”

Al-Shorouk newspaper also headed its front page: Algeria-Turkey: The New Force, pointing out that the Algerian President will visit Turkey soon to attend a meeting of the high-level cooperation council between the two countries.

The newspaper quoted Erdogan saying: “We want to develop our relations with Algeria to the highest levels.”

Al-Bilad, private newspaper, reported that the visit showed Algerian-Turkish consensus on the Libyan file and the need to activate diplomacy to end the conflict.

Le Soir d’Algerie wrote on its front page that “Turkey has shown its economic ambitions in Algeria,” given the presence of a large number of businessmen with President Erdogan.

On Sunday, Erdogan arrived in Algeria in response to the invitation of his Algerian counterpart. The two leaders then held a bilateral meeting and another meeting at the delegation-level.

Later, the Algerian-Turkish Business Forum was held in the presence of Algerian Prime Minister Abdulaziz Jarad and Erdogan, who is visiting the country for two days.

Erdogan’s visit to Algeria is important because it is the first visit of a head of state to Algeria since President Tebboune took office last December.