Iraq FM slams rocket attack on US embassy compound in Baghdad

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry yesterday condemned the rocket attack on the US embassy compound in the Green Zone in the capital, Baghdad.

A statement posted on its official Facebook page said the ministry categorically rejects the “violent and illegal” attack and affirmed its keenness on preserving “the sanctity of all diplomatic missions operating in Iraq” in compliance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and to preserve bilateral relations and the mutual interests of all.

“Iraq affirms that such actions will not affect the level of strategic relations between Baghdad and Washington, which are witnessing an advancement towards achieving the aspirations of the two friendly peoples,” the statement said, adding that the Iraqi security authorities have initiated their investigation to uncover the perpetrators and bring them to justice and prevent the recurrence of such violations which could lead Iraq to become a battleground for external parties.

On Sunday, at least three rockets hit the US embassy compound in Baghdad injuring at least three people.

