Palestinian expats hail Malaysia’s call to defend Jerusalem

The Popular Conference of Palestinians Abroad has praised the Malaysian parliament’s call to activate parliaments around the world for the sake of defending Jerusalem and the Palestinian cause, Safa news agency has reported.

The Speaker of Malaysia’s parliament, Dato Mohamad Arif Bin Muhammad Yousef, has called on parliamentary counterparts in countries all over the world to defend Jerusalem from Israel’s Judaisation plans.

“We believe in the important role that elected parliaments and MPs can do,” explained the Palestinian body in a media statement. “We repeat the call for the Arab, Islamic and international parliaments to develop practical strategies to support Jerusalem through the Union of Parliaments for Jerusalem slated to take place between 7 and 9 February in Kuala Lumpur.”

According to the statement, the expatriates’ group said that this year’s conference comes amidst the ongoing expansion of illegal Israeli settlements following the US recognition of the holy city as Israel’s capital, and the renewed attempts to impose the so-called “deal of the century”.

