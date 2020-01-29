Abbas calls on Palestine factions to meet to discuss US deal

Palestinian Authority (PA), PLO and Fatah President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday called on all Palestinian factions, including Hamas, to meet to discuss US President Donald Trump’s “deal of the century”.

During a meeting with the PLO Central Committee held in Ramallah, Abbas stressed that Jerusalem and Palestinian rights are not for sale.

He described the US’ peace deal for the Middle East which was unveiled yesterday as the “smack of the century” that aims to liquidate the Palestinian issue; therefore, it is not acceptable and will find its way to the dustbin.

Abbas stressed that the Palestinian strategy to counter the deal is based on continuing the struggle to end the Israeli occupation and achieve the independence of the Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Palestinians declares today a “day of rage” to voice their opposition to the deal, closing shops and going on strike. They called on Abbas to take practical measures against the deal.