Iraq protesters shut down government offices in Diwaniya 

January 29, 2020 at 9:43 am | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
Iraqi anti-government demonstrators check burnt tents at a protest sit-in at Tahrir Square in the centre of the Iraqi capital Baghdad on January 25, 2020 [Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu Agency]
Anti-establishment protesters in Iraq yesterday shut down the headquarters of a number of government offices in Diwaniya, local media outlets reported.

The protesters are reported to have allowed only service offices, banks, care and retiree institutions, executive and health departments to carry out their work without objection.

Meanwhile, Dhi Qar police chief in the governorate of Nasiriyah demanded protesters open important roads and intersections a day after gunmen attacked the demonstrators’ tents and shot at them killing two and wounding others.

In the capital, Baghdad, gunmen shot a retired brigadier general in the Dora neighbourhood.

