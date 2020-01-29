Israel arrests Lebanon citizen for crossing its border

The Israeli army yesterday arrested a Lebanese citizen for illegally crossing the border into Israel.

Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said in a statement that the suspect was found near the ​​Bedouin village of Arab Al-Aramshe near the border with Lebanon.

“The Israeli army forces working with the Israel Police and [Shin Bet], were called to the scene and are interrogating the suspect at the scene. It appears the suspect crossed the border from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory,” he said.

The Israeli military spokesman did not reveal the name of the Lebanese citizen, however the army statement explained that the “suspect” was “unarmed”.

