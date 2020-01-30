Iran reiterates support for Palestinian resistance

Speaker of the Iranian Shura Council, Ali Larijani, has reiterated his country’s support for the Palestinian resistance, Al Wattan Voice reported yesterday.

“Whoever thought that the assassination of the Commander Soleimani would have affected our stance towards resistance is mistaken and deluded,” Larijani said.

According to Al Wattan Voice, both leaders of Islamic Jihad and Hamas have received phone calls from Larijani and discussed ways to encounter the US “peace deal” dubbed the “deal of the century”.

Larijani expressed his country’s rejection of the US deal, noting that Tehran would continue supporting the Palestinian people.

For his part, Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh stressed on his movement’s “fixed” stance, along with the other Palestinian factions, regarding the deal which was “stillborn” and would not bear fruit.

Larijani considered the deal a conspiracy against the Palestinian people and their historic rights, stressing that Iran would work to undermine it.