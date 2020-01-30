Palestine: UN reiterates two-state solution based on 1967 borders

The United Nations stressed on Wednesday its adherence to international legitimacy resolutions on the conflict in the Middle East, and bilateral agreements on the establishment of two states, living side by side in peace and security within recognised borders based on the 1967 borders.

The United Nations renewed its commitment to assist the Palestinians and Israelis in resolving the conflict on the basis of United Nations resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements.

UN Secretary-General Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement after the publication of the US Middle East peace plan known as the Deal of the Century that UN Secretary-General António Guterres pledged to help the Palestinians and Israelis to reach peace based on international resolutions, international law, bilateral agreements and the two-state vision based on the pre-1967 borders.

Dujarric added that the organisation adheres to international legitimacy resolutions and bilateral agreements on establishing two states “living side by side in peace and security within recognised borders based on the 1967 borders.”

US President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday evening his peace plan in the Middle East, which he said it provides a “realistic solution” to the Palestinian and Israeli states, noting that it is made up of 80 pages and is different from the rest of the previous US administrations.

In Ramallah, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stressed, in response to Trump’s plan, that “the city of Jerusalem is not “for sale”, considering that this plan is “a conspiracy that will not pass and will be placed in the dustbin of history by the Palestinian people.”

Prior to that, the Palestinian Authority anticipated the US’s announcement of the ‘Deal of the Century’ by calling for an emergency meeting of the Arab League. It stressed its adherence to the two-state solution on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and its rejection of any deal that is not based on this principle.