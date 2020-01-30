Saudi Arabia backs Trump’s deal, calls for direct Israel-Palestine talks

The Saudi Kingdom announced on Wednesday its support for the US president, Donald Trump’s “deal of the century”, as announced in the White House and endorsed by Israel.

In a statement reported by news agencies, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed: “The Kingdom reiterates its support for all efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian cause.”

The statement added: “The kingdom appreciates the efforts of President Trump’s administration to develop a comprehensive peace plan between the Palestinian and the Israeli sides.”

As a measure to start the implementation of the deal, the statement asserted that the Kingdom: “Encourages the start of direct peace negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, under the auspices of the US.”

Meanwhile, it called to resolve any disagreements with aspects of the plan, through negotiations and: “To move forward the peace process to reach an agreement that achieves legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

In a move described by observers as a display of hypocrisy, the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad Bin Salman, informed Palestinian Authority president, Mahmoud Abbas, that his country’s position on the Palestinian issue: “Has not changed, all the Arabs and we are with you.”