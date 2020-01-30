Turkey: ‘Jerusalem is sacred for Muslims,’ Trump’s deal doesn’t serve peace 

US President Donald Trump’s “deal of the century” ignores Palestinians’ rights and attempts to legitimise Israel’s occupation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday.

Anadolu news agency reported Erdogan saying the plan would not serve peace because it ignores Palestinians’ rights and attempts to legitimise Israel’s occupation.

“Jerusalem is sacred for Muslims and Trump’s so-called peace plan proposing to leave Jerusalem to Israel is never acceptable,” Erdogan said.

On Tuesday, Trump released his long-awaited “deal of the century” which, he claims, outlines the bases of a solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and lays down the foundations for peace in the Middle East, including awarding Israel Jerusalem as its undivided capital.

All Palestinian factions denounced the deal with Hamas saying: “This deal isn’t worth the paper it’s written on and Jerusalem will remain for Palestinians.”

READ: Will Erdogan’s ‘the world is greater than 5’ help establish a new world order including Africa?