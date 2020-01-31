Extension of emergency state all over Tunisia for three months

Tunisian President Kais Saied decided to extend the state of emergency in the country for three months, from 31 January to 29 April.

This came according to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic, on Thursday.

In early January, the Tunisian president extended the state of emergency in the country for a month ending at the end of this month.

The state of emergency was declared in Tunisia for the first time in late 2015, following a terrorist incident, and since then it has been extended several times.

In May 2011, Tunisia witnessed terrorist actions that escalated in 2013, killing dozens of security and military officers, as well as tourists, before the return of stability.

The state of emergency gives the Minister of the Interior exceptional powers that include banning meetings, announcing curfews, inspecting shops day and night, and monitoring the press, publications, radio broadcasts, movies and theatrical performances, without the need to obtain prior permission from the judiciary, which is met by denunciations from human rights organisations.