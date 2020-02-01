At least 10 wounded in Israel raid of Al-Aqsa Mosque

On Friday at dawn Israeli occupation forces raided Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacked thousands of Palestinian worshippers using rubber bullets, wounding at least ten people, Arab48.com reported.

The Palestinian worshippers chanted: “With soul and blood, we will sacrifice for the sake of Al-Aqsa.”

The Israeli occupation took strict pre-emptive security measures in order to crack down on possible Palestinian protests against the US “deal of the century”.

Witnesses confirmed that the Israeli occupation forces prevented hundreds of worshippers from entering into the holy site for Friday prayer.

Friday witnessed massive protests against the deal in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Over 50 Palestinian protesters, including 15 in Gaza, were wounded by the Israeli occupation forces.

Read: Palestine cancels 1995 Oslo Accords signed with Israel