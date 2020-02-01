Portuguese / Spanish / English

At least 10 wounded in Israel raid of Al-Aqsa Mosque

February 1, 2020 at 1:26 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli security forces seen blocking the Damascus gate as tension rises between Israeli forces and Palestinians outside of Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in Eastern Jerusalem on 29 January 2020 [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
 February 1, 2020 at 1:26 pm

On Friday at dawn Israeli occupation forces raided Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacked thousands of Palestinian worshippers using rubber bullets, wounding at least ten people, Arab48.com reported.

The Palestinian worshippers chanted: “With soul and blood, we will sacrifice for the sake of Al-Aqsa.”

The Israeli occupation took strict pre-emptive security measures in order to crack down on possible Palestinian protests against the US “deal of the century”.

Witnesses confirmed that the Israeli occupation forces prevented hundreds of worshippers from entering into the holy site for Friday prayer.

Friday witnessed massive protests against the deal in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Over 50 Palestinian protesters, including 15 in Gaza, were wounded by the Israeli occupation forces.

