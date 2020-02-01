Displacement of 700,000 Syrians to Turkey due to regime campaign in Idlib and Aleppo

Thousands of people in the Idlib Governorate have become homeless, as a result of the Syrian regime’s campaign against opposition-held areas.

The United Nations disclosed on Thursday that 700,000 Syrians are fleeing towards the Turkish borders, due to the Syrian regime’s campaign that achieved victories in Idlib and Aleppo.

“Massive movements of troops pushing back hundreds of square kilometres and setting – I think now – 700,000 people who are already internally displaced on the move once again towards the Turkish border, which will then create an international crisis,” confirmed US Special Envoy for Syria, James Jeffrey.

The Syrian regime, backed by Russian air forces and Iranian militias in the field, made rapid progress in Idlib last week, sparking turmoil in the region where millions of people have sought refuge since the outbreak of the Syrian revolution nearly nine years ago.

