Hamas hails Jordan’s anti-Trump deal position

Former head of Hamas Political Bureau, Khaled Meshaal, on Thursday hailed Jordan for rejecting the “deal of the century”, Quds Press reported.

During an interview with Jordanian TV, Meshaal announced: “The deal [of the century] is an Israeli vision adopted by Trump and Netanyahu, who are facing crises, while the Palestinians were not present.”

He added: “This really is going to fail… Palestinian unity is a big step towards its failure. We will not wait until it fails alone, we will work towards its failure.”

Meshaal hailed Jordan for rejecting the deal. The Jordanian position, according to Meshaal: “Is the closest to the Palestinian position and it keeps up with the traditional Jordanian position, which is supportive to the Palestinian interests.”

