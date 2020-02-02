Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi Arabia evacuates 10 students from China’s Wuhan

February 2, 2020
People are seen queuing for a shop to buy face masks, in response to the coronavirus outbreak, on February 1,2020 in Guangzhou, China [Stringer / Anadolu Agency]
Saudi Arabia has evacuated 10 students from the Chinese city of Wuhan where the new coronavirus outbreak began, Saudi state television reported on Sunday citing a Saudi diplomat.

Chinese authorities approved the special flight that flew the students to Saudi Arabia, the report said. It did not say when the evacuation took place.

Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, has become the epicenter of a virus outbreak which has killed at least 304 and infected 14,000 people globally.

The epidemic has led to mass evacuations of foreign citizens as world airlines halt flights, and risks exacerbating a slowdown in growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

Most international cases have been in people who had recently traveled to or were visiting from Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

